Supersonic Blues Machine line up European tour dates

Supersonic Blues Machine have announced a short European tour which will take place this summer.

The core trio of ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Fabrizio Grossi and Kenny Aronoff will be joined by Kris Barras on all dates, as former guitarist Lance Lopez is now concentrating on his solo work.

The run of seven shows in support of the band’s second album Californisoul will kick off at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire on July 4 and conclude with a set at Brugnera’s Blues In Villa on the 20th of the month.

Grossi says: “I am really excited about this tour. Since we’re more of a music community than a regular band, it hasn’t been easy to get all these friends in the same place and at the same time, but finally, thanks to the overwhelming fan support and demand, we were able to start off the Machine and finally get it on the road for more than just one festival appearance at the time.”

He adds: “We have assembled a ridiculously great cast of buddies. Why start off in London? Well it’s Supersonic Blues Machine’s way to thank the amazingly supportive UK fans that have been requesting us since our first release.

“I personally love the Big Smoke and what it represents culturally and musically, for me, my family and band mates.

“Blues might have been born in Mississippi, but it’s only with the UK help that was made popular and loved by never shrinking crowds around the globe. And I love the openness of the UK fans.”

Tickets for the tour are available through the band's official website.

Supersonic Blues Machine’s debut album was 2015’s West Of Flushing, South Of Frisco.

Supersonic Blues Machine 2018 European tour dates

Jul 04: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Jul 06: Sierre Blues Festival, Switzerland

Jul 07: Suwaki Blues Festival, Poland

Jul 15: Pistoia Blues Festival, Italy

Jul 16: Sesto San Giovanni Carroponte Spazio Mil, Itlay

Jul 18: Narcaso Piazza Europa Narcao, Italy

Jul 20: Brugnera blues In Villa, Italy