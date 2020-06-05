KOYO release video for new single Out Of Control

UK alt-proggers KOYO have released a video for new single Out Of Control. It's the last single taken from the band's second album, You Said It, which comes out on 26th June via 88 Watt Records. It follows up the singles Circles, Ostracised and You Said It. You can watch the video in full below.

"It's about wanderlust; getting itchy feet," explains singer Huw Edwards. "When you feel like you just need to get away to have new experiences that you can feed off for a while. It’s born out of that feeling of excitement when you feel nothing is tying you down. Nothing holding you back. It feels like life only throws that at you every now and again and this song is about making the most of it, but also about the frustration and numbness that comes with not being able to”.

Like many acts, KOYO have been using the internet to connect with fans. The band recently recorded a lockdown stream for local Leeds online magazine Nice People and Amazing Radio, featuring a cover of Fleetwood Mac's Dreams and their own You Said It and Circles. You can view the version of You Said It here, but the whole session will soon be available on the band's YouTube Channel.

The band are looking at releasing a new stand alone single later this year, having recorded some material with Strokes producer Gordon Raphael late last year, after which they'll turn their attention to writing for album number three.