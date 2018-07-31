Koyo announce 11-date UK tour

Koyo have announced a UK tour which will take place later this year.

The Leeds outfit will play a total of 11 dates, kicking off at Glasgow’s The Hug And Pint on September 3 and bringing the run to a close at Birmingham’s The Castle & Falcon on the 17th of the month.

Koyo vocalist and guitarist Huw Edwards says: “For us, this tour marks the point at which we close the first chapter and step into the next one. It’s been an incredible 12 months.

“We released our debut album, we’ve played Download, Camden Rocks, Tramlines, Reading and Leeds and so much more. This is a celebration of that but also a time to start setting our sights on the next one.

“We’ve a few new songs written and we want to go old school and road test them. It’s only when you start playing songs live that you really start to hone them.

“They take on a life of their own and start to breathe properly. It’s part of the process for us. We can’t wait to get back out there.”

Tickets for the Leeds and London shows are priced at £5, while the nine other dates are free entry.

To mark the announcement, the band have shared a live video for their track Jouska from their self-titled debut album, which was filmed at London’s RAK Studios.

Koyo will enter the studio in early 2019 to begin work on what will be their second album.

Koyo 2018 UK tour dates

Sep 03: Glasgow The Hug And Pint

Sep 04: Newcastle Think Tank Underground

Sep 05: Leeds Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen

Sep 06: Manchester Jimmy’s

Sep 07: Leicester The Shed

Sep 08: Corby Rocked Up Hootenanny Festival

Sep 13: London St Pancras Old Church

Sep 14: Guildford The Boileroom

Sep 15: Brighton Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar

Sep 16: Bristol Mr Wolf’s

Sep 17: Birmingham The Castle & Falcon