Korn to tour Europe with Heaven Shall Burn, Hellyeah

Korn have extended their touring schedule in support of upcoming album The Serenity Of Suffering, adding a run of European shows in March and April with Heaven Shall Burn and Hellyeah.

The follow-up to 2013’s The Paradigm Shift arrives on October 21 via Roadrunner Records, after a North American tour and ahead of a UK trip that also stars Limp Bizkit.

Jonathan Davis and co last week released A Different World, their collaborative track with Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, who told KFMA.com: “It was literally a phone call – ‘Hey, you want to do this?’ and I was on a plane the next day. I flew in and I hadn’t even heard the music.

“As a fan and as a friend it was something we’d been talking about for years, and all the stars aligned. It’s heavy. It’s so righteous. People are going to lose their minds.

“I’m going to brag now because I’ve heard 11 songs of this – it’s such a great throwback to the first three Korn albums, mixed with the maturity they have now. It’s that good.”

The Serenity Of Suffering is available for pre-order now.

Korn: The Serenity Of Suffering tracklist

insane Rotting In Vain Black Is The Soul The Hating A Different World - featuring Corey Taylor Take Me Everything Falls Apart Die Yet Another Night When You’re Not There Next In Line Please Come For Me

The Serenity Of Suffering cover art

Korn European tour 2017 with Heaven Shall Burn, Hellyeah

Mar 11: Zurich Event Park, Switzerland

Mar 12: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Mar 15: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Mar 17: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain

Mar 18: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Mar 20: Paris Le Zenith, France

Mar 21: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Mar 22: Tilburg 013 Poppodium, Netherlands

Mar 24: Stuttgart Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle, Germany

Mar 25: Dusseldorf Mitsuhbishi Electric Halle, Germany

Mar 27: Hamburg Alsterdorfer Sporthalle, Germany

Mar 28: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Mar 30: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Mar 31: Warsaw Torwar Hall, Poland

Apr 02: Munich Zenith, Germany

Apr 02: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Sep 28: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Oct 01: Madison JJO Sonic Boom, WI

Oct 02: Lousiville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Oct 07: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL

Oct 08: Southhaven Landers Center, MS

Oct 09: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Oct 11: Tampa Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Oct 12: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Oct 13: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheater, GA

Oct 15: Rogers Walmart Amphitheater, AR

Oct 16: Tulsa Bok Center, OK

Oct 19: Colorado Springs World Arena, CO

Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock, CA

Dec 12: Manchester Arena, UK

Dec 14: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 15: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Dec 16: London Wembley SSE Arena, UK

Dec 18: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 19: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Korn: “We blew the whole metal scene wide open”