Korn tease new music in brief video clip

Korn have released a brief video teasing new music from their upcoming 12th album.

A video shared on Instagram features a short clip of new music along with the date ‘July 22, 2016,’ when it is expected that the accompanying music video will be revealed in full. The teaser can be viewed below.

Korn are joined in the clip by Scottish actor Tommy Flanagan, who starred as Chibs Telford in hit TV series Sons Of Anarchy and also had roles in Peaky Blinders and Gotham.

This month, Metal Hammer exclusively revealed that Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor will guest on the next Korn album.

Guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer said: “We have Corey singing on one track and it’s going to be a fan favourite because he really lets loose. On a heaviness scale of one to 10 with 10 being the 1994 self-titled, this album is a definite nine.”

Fellow guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch previously said frontman Jonathan Davis “grabbed his soul and ripped it open” while recording the “intense” follow-up to 2013’s The Paradigm Shift.

He added: “Every song, I think, is a live song. And so it’s gonna be hard to choose which ones we play live, because that’s how the whole record’s written.

“Jonathan always digs deep and shares painful stuff, but I feel like he grabbed his soul and ripped it open for this record again, like he used to do, and people are gonna feel that.”

Korn have a string of tour dates remaining in 2016.

Jul 20: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 22: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Jul 23: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Jul 24: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 26: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 27: Holmdel PNC Banks Arts Center, NJ

Jul 29: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 30: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Events Center, NV

Aug 02: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 03: Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 04: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 06: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Aug 07: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 09: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 10: Bonner Springs Providence Amphitheatre, KS

Aug 17: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Aug 21: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 23: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 24: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 25: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 27: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 28: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 01: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Sep 02: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 03: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 24: Fargo Scheels Arena, ND

Sep 25: Omaha Baxter Arena, NE

Sep 27: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

Sep 28: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Oct 02: Louisville Louder Than Life (Korn only), KY

Oct 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Oct 07: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

Oct 08: Southaven Landers Center, MS

Oct 09: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Oct 11: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Oct 12: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Coliseum, FL

Oct 13: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 15: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Oct 16: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Oct 19: Colorado Springs World Arena, CO

