Korn have put their stamp of approval on a lofi album remixing their greatest hits – listen here

Korn have given their approval to a new lofi album that reimagines some of the nu metal innovators’ greatest hits.

The album, Lofi Chill Vibes With Korn, was released on Friday (June 21) by US producer Lonelyboy.

Lonelyboy has previously done stripped-down remixes of works by artists including Taylor Swift, Tupac Shakur, BTS and Boyz II Men, but seldom turned his gaze towards heavy metal.

His remixes have attracted a sizeable following, with the producer currently having upwards of 500,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

The new takes – which include renditions of such hits as Freak On A Leash, Twisted Transistor, Falling Away From Me, Got The Life and more – have been officially endorsed by Korn via social media, who shared a link to the album and its artwork on X (formerly Twitter) on the day of its release.

Listen to the album and see the post below.

Korn are keeping busy with numerous projects in 2024, including a new album.

Guitarist Brian “Head” Welch revealed in March that the band are working on their as-yet-untitled 15th studio record, their first since 2022’s Requiem, and that “it’s the best and heaviest Korn stuff in years”.

Korn also unveiled a second collaboration with sportswear giant Adidas last month, with available items including shoes, shirts and a sequin tracksuit inspired by that worn by frontman Jonathan Davis in the 1990s.

The band will spend the latter half of 2024 touring extensively to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. European and US dates have been announced, including stacked concerts at London’s Gunnersbury Park in August and Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium in October.

See the full list of shows and get tickets below.

𝘭𝘰𝘧𝘪 𝘬𝘰𝘳𝘯 🖤 Listen here: https://t.co/FjGoTGxMGc pic.twitter.com/KcX2QFWimcJune 21, 2024

Jul 22: Marousi Ejekt festival, Greece

Jul 25: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock festival, Bulgaria

Jul 27: Sibiu Artmania festival, Romania

Jul 29: Prater Metastadt Open Air, Austria

Jul 30: Katowice Spodek, Poland

Aug 01: Berlin Zitadelle Spandau, Germany

Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 04: Lokeren Lokerse Feesten, Belgium

Aug 08: Scarborough Open Air Theatre, UK

Aug 09: Halifax Piece Hall, UK

Aug 11: London Gunnersbury Park, UK

Aug 14: Munch Zenith, Germany

Aug 15–17: Sulingen Reload festival, Germany

Aug 18: Charleville-Mézières Cabaret Vert, France

Aug 19: Bonn Kunstgarten, Germany

Sep 12: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Ampitheatre, FL

Sep 14: West Palm Beach Ithink Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Sep 16: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Sep 18: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Sep 20: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Sep 21: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Sep 23: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Sep 25: Toronto Budweiser Stage, Canada

Sep 27: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Sep 28: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 29: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 02: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Oct 03: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Oct 05: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, CA

Oct 08: Portland Moda Center, OR

Oct 10: Tacoma Dome, WA

Oct 12: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID

Oct 13: Salt Lake City Delta Center, UT

Oct 16: Greenwood Village Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Oct 18: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO

Oct 20: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Oct 21: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

Oct 23: Tulsa Bok Center, OK

Oct 25: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Oct 27: Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Get tickets.