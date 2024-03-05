"I’m really looking forward to this incredible night to celebrate together." Korn announce stadium-sized debut album 30th-anniversary show, featuring Evanescence, Gojira and more

Korn have announced a stadium show with a stacked lineup to commemorate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

The concert will take place at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium on October 5, with support coming from Evanescence, Gojira, Scars On Broadway (featuring Daron Malakian of System Of A Down), Spiritbox and Vended.

Tickets to the show will go on sale on Friday, March 8 at 10am pacific time. A presale exclusive to Citi card holders will take place from Wednesday, March 6 at 10am PT to Thursday, March 7 at 10pm PT.

Lead singer Jonathan Davis comments: “Reflecting on thirty years of Korn fills me with such immense gratitude for our journey, the growth we’ve experienced, and the incredible bond we share with our fans.

“It’s humbling to see how our music has touched so many lives across the globe. From our small club beginnings to now headlining stadiums, it’s been an unforgettable ride, and we owe it all to our amazing, undying, loyal community that's made it possible. I’m really looking forward to this incredible night to celebrate together.”

Korn released their debut album on October 11, 1994. It received critical acclaim and topped the US Heatseekers album chart. Several of Korn’s characteristics – including seven-string guitars and vulnerable, angry and autobiographical lyrics – went on to become signatures of the nu metal explosion towards the end of the decade.

Korn previously celebrated the 20th anniversary of their debut album by playing it in full on tour. Whether or not they will do the same at the October concert is unconfirmed, but Davis has previously stated he’s not keen on the idea.

The frontman told Metal Hammer in 2022: “I felt like I robbed the world of [playing Korn in its entirety] live for so long. I felt like I owed it to our fans that were hardcore enough to come and see us on the 20th anniversary of that album, but I don’t wanna do it again.

“Going out and touring that record, I realised how dark it is – it’s some depressing shit. As we got into [1998 album] Follow The Leader, it became more about groove. The emotion was there, but it wasn’t that particular darkness we captured on that first record.”

Korn will also perform at Gunnersbury Park in London in August, with support coming from Denzel Curry, Spiritbox, Wargasm and Loathe. Tickets to the concert are now available.