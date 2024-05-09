Korn launch new merch collection with sportswear giant Adidas

Korn have officially launched their second batch of merchandise with renowned sportswear company Adidas.

The California nu metal pioneers revealed their new collection yesterday (May 8), which includes new shoes, socks, shirts and even a sequin tracksuit inspired by singer Jonathan Davis’ outfit in the 1998 Got The Life music video.

The clothing will be available to the general public from May 15.

However, buyers can preorder merch items now by signing up via the Adidas mobile app.

See the new array of merch on offer via the Instagram post below.

Korn, who rose to fame with their 1994 debut album, and Adidas have long been unofficial partners.

The band wrote a song entitled A.D.I.D.A.S. for their 1996 album Life Is Peachy and have worn the company’s clothing onstage since the mid-’90s.

The relationship became more formal last year, when the clothing titan released a collection of official Korn merch.

Availability on the items were limited, though, and much of the merch was obtained by scalpers before fans had the chance to buy.

Rumours of a second wave of Korn x Adidas first circulated last month thanks to a report by Complex.

The Complex report also stated that a third collection of Korn x Adidas clothing will come out in October 2024.

This upcoming collection was predicted to include an Adidas Superstar shoe with interchangeable stripes, as well as another tracksuit, this time reversible.

Korn are planning to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut with a series of blockbuster shows in late 2024.

The band will tour Europe from July and August, with the run including a concert at London’s 30,000-capacity Gunnersbury Park. Support will come from Denzel Curry, Spiritbox, Wargasm and Loathe.

Korn will then tour North America from September to October, with support from Gojira and Spiritbox.

The October 5 date at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles will also feature Evanescence, Scars On Broadway and Vended as part of a stacked 30th-anniversary celebration.

See the full list of announced Korn concerts below.

Korn are currently working on their 15th studio album, the followup to 2022’s Requiem.

Jul 22: Marousi Ejekt festival, Greece

Jul 25: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock festival, Bulgaria

Jul 27: Sibiu Artmania festival, Romania

Jul 29: Prater Metastadt Open Air, Austria

Jul 30: Katowice Spodek, Poland

Aug 01: Berlin Zitadelle Spandau, Germany

Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 04: Lokeren Lokerse Feesten, Belgium

Aug 08: Scarborough Open Air Theatre, UK

Aug 09: Halifax Piece Hall, UK

Aug 11: London Gunnersbury Park, UK

Aug 14: Munch Zenith, Germany

Aug 15–17: Sulingen Reload festival, Germany

Aug 18: Charleville-Mézières Cabaret Vert, France

Aug 19: Bonn Kunstgarten, Germany

Sep 12: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Ampitheatre, FL

Sep 14: West Palm Beach Ithink Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Sep 16: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Sep 18: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Sep 20: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Sep 21: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Sep 23: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Sep 25: Toronto Budweiser Stage, Canada

Sep 27: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Sep 28: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 29: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 02: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Oct 03: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Oct 05: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, CA

Oct 08: Portland Moda Center, OR

Oct 10: Tacoma Dome, WA

Oct 12: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID

Oct 13: Salt Lake City Delta Center, UT

Oct 16: Greenwood Village Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Oct 18: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO

Oct 20: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Oct 21: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

Oct 23: Tulsa Bok Center, OK

Oct 25: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Oct 27: Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Get tickets.