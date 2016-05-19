Korn’s 12th album is ‘most intense’ says Head

Korn guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch has described the band’s 12th album as “most intense” – and says they’ll reveal full details soon.

The follow-up to 2013’s The Paradigm Shift has been under production for nearly a year, and he recently described it as “more guitar-focused.”

Head tells AltPress: “We really wanted to go into what Korn does guitar-wise. We started getting ideas pretty quickly once we started going into bigger studios.

“It just went in that direction of the heavier sound – it’s the most intense Korn music in a long time, vocally.

“This album has more of that quiet-loud dynamic, but also sounds current. The whole band is pretty happy with it.”

He says the band kept live performance in mind while they were writing, and the result is a set of tracks that will work well on stage.

“The last record had good songs on it, but we only played like two or three of them live, because not all of them translated live,” he says.

“I can think of at least five that would be slammin’ in a set. I’d love to play at least four of them to push the new album.

“People have their memories of certain songs and they want to hear them when they come to see you live. My hope is that, as the word spreads that it’s a back-to-basics Korn album, the core fans will really like it and we can play more of the material live.

“You know what I would like to do? Maybe a short run of smaller places and play the new record in its entirety.”

Head adds: “We’ll be announcing the album title, song titles, release date and some new partnerships soon.”

Korn are on tour until September, including an appearance at this year’s Download festival.

Korn’s Head issues book trailer

May 27: Lisbon Rock In Rio, Portugal

May 30: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

May 31: Rockhal Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

Jun 02: Milan Gods Of Metal, Italy

Jun 03: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 07: Lodz Power Festival, Poland

Jun 09: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 10: Download 2016, UK

Jun 13: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Jun 15: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech Republic

Jun 16: Pratteln Z7 Kontzertfabrik, Switzerland

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Montebello Amnesia Rockiest, QC

Jun 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Jun 26: Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jul 08: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 09: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 12: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 13: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 16: Bridgeview Toyota Park, IL

Jul 17: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 19: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 20: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 22: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Jul 23: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Jul 24: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 26: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 27: Holmdel PNC Banks Arts Center, NJ

Jul 29: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 30: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Events Center, NV

Aug 02: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 03: Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 04: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 06: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Aug 07: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 09: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 10: Bonner Springs Providence Amphitheatre, KS

Aug 17: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Aug 21: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 23: Torono Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 24: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 25: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 27: Syracuse lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 28: mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 01: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Sep 02: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 03: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Oct 01: Madison JJO Sonic Boom, WI