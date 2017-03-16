Knifeworld confirmed for Cruise To The Edge 2018

Knifeworld have been confirmed for Cruise To The Edge 2018.

They’ll join Yes, Marillion, Gong, Anathema, Haken, Saga, Martin Barre, Glass Hammer, Lifesigns and more on the cruise, which sets sail from Tampa to Belize and Costa Maya from February 3-8 next year.

The trip will also be the London outfit’s first visit to the US – and it’s something that mainman Kavus Torabi is looking forward to.

He says: “Ahoy there. This will be the first real opportunity for our US fans to see Knifeworld live. We will be performing two full electric sets and an acoustic one.

“Over the three performances, we will be plunging into the deep, reedy waters of our four albums and making seaworthy a few rarely heard gems. I’ll also be performing with Gong, so if the cut of my jib doesn’t resonate with you in the correct fashion, you will have plenty of sunbathing time.”

He adds: “After one of the performances, at least two members of Knifeworld will be walking the plank in real life. We hope you can join us for this, at least.”

Tickets for Cruise To The Edge 2018 are not yet available, but those who attended this year’s event will now have been send a pre-booking email. Those interested in the 2018 cruise can register their interest through the official website.

To mark the announcement, Knifeworld have released a live video showcasing their track Me To The Future Of You. It was filmed at their headline show at London’s Bush Hall last year. Watch it below.

Knifeworld’s latest album was 2016’s Bottled Out Of Eden.

Knifeworld: Bottled Out Of Eden