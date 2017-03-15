Heather Findlay Announces London Show

Heather Findlay has announced a London show for the Heather Findlay Trio. They will play Aces & Eights in Tufnell Park, London on Friday April 14.

The Heather Findlay Trio features harpist Sarah Dean and guitarist Martin Ledger in an intimate setting. The show will be filmed for a future live DVD release. In the meantime Heather is concentrating on writing new material, but fans should look out for more special one-off live experiences throughout the year.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Monday March 20 at 9am. More information is available from Heather’s website.