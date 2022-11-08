Klone reveal new album title and artwork

French prog rockers Klone have revealed the title, tracklisting and artwork for their upcoming album, Meanwhile, which will be released through Kscope on February 10. It's the follow-up to 2019’s acclaimed Le Grand Voyage.

The new album was recorded in February 2022 with producer Chris Edrich (TesseracT, Leprous, The Ocean Collective), Meanwhile chronicles the best and worst aspects of humanity.

"[Vocalist] Yann Ligner’s high-concept and oftentimes meta lyrics paint a picture of events taking place at the same time but in different places, while he muses about choices that are made against our will that can change the course of our common history - resulting in some poignant reflections about today’s world," the band state.

The artwork for Meanwhile was created by Umut Recber, who experimented with photo manipulation techniques to create a striking image of stormy skies which perfectly represents the music within.

Meanwhile will be available on CD, limited edition silver coloured vinyl LP, limited edition clear vinyl LP and digitally. Klone have previously released a video for the opening track Within Reach.

Pre-order Meanwhile.

(Image credit: Kscope)

Klone: Meanwhile

1. Within Reach

2. Blink Of An Eye

3. Bystander

4. Scarcity

5. Elusive

6. Apnea

7. The Unknown

8. Night And Day

9. Disobedience

10. Meanwhile