Klone release trailer to announce their first ever live album

French atmospheric prog rockers Klone have released a video trailer to announce their first ever live album. Alive will be released through Kscope Records on June 11. You can watch the trailer and see new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Alive was recorded between two different shows at Sjiwa in Baarlo, The Netherlands in October 2016 and at Moloco in Audincourt, France in November 2019 respectively. Engineered by the band’s live sound engineer Chris Edrich and Mastered by Pierrick Noel, the band describe the moment as “a way to pay tribute to our audience and the people who support us.”

Klone released the acclaimed Le Grande Voyage in 2019, their first album for Kscope. The band released videos for Yonder, Hidden Passenger and Silver Gate.

Alive will be released on CD, digitally, black vinyl LP and a limited edition silver vinyl LP.

(Image credit: Kscope)

Klone: Alive

1. Yonder

2. Rocket Smoke

3. Breach

4. Sealed

5. Give Up The Rest

6. Grim Dance

7. The Drifter

8. Immaculate Desire

9. Immersion

10. The Dreamer`s Hideaway

11. Nebulous

12. The Last Experience (Live)[06:44]

NOT ON THE CD VERSION

13. Silver Gate

14. Army Of Me