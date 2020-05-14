Kiss forced to postpone their Kiss Kruise 2020

Kiss have confirmed that this year’s Kiss Kruise has been postponed until 2021.

The band, along with Queensryche and other artists, were due to set sail onboard the Norwegian Pearl between October 30 and November 4. But with restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’ll no longer take place in 2020.

In a video message to fans, vocalist and guitarist Paul Stanley says: “I hope you’re staying safe and I hope you’re staying sane. I have to regrettably tell you that this year’s Kiss Cruise is being postponed until next year.

“We kind of saw this coming, but we were hoping things would change but they haven’t. Even if we wanted to do a Kiss Kruise this year, it would probably be cancelled because there are so many restrictions being put in place that you wouldn’t get the cruise you wanted anyway.

“So, Kiss Kruise X will be Kiss Kruise X again, and we will see you next year. Hold on to your tickets – the ship is sold out and you don’t want to lose your place.”

Vocalist and bassist Gene Simmons adds: “For your safety and our safety, we’re going to reschedule the Kiss Kruise. It disappoints us too, we look forward to seeing you, but let’s all be safe.

“As soon as this pandemic moves away like a cloudy day, we’re going to come back and see you. We love you. Stay safe.”

The Kiss Kruise 2021 will set sail from Miami in October, with final dates still to be confirmed. Keep your eyes on the official Kiss Kruise website for further information.