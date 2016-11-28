Kiss announce 2017 European tour

Kiss have announced a European tour which will take place in 2017.

The rock veterans will hit Russia, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Austria and Holland on the forthcoming dates. It’ll be their first tour on the continent since last year’s series of sold-out festival and arena shows.

Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages are now available through Kiss Army.

Bassist Gene Simmons recently discussed how musicians help fans escape everyday life.

He said: “At the end of the day, all that matters is what happens on that stage – that’s electric church. That’s glory hallelujah, all hail rock’n’roll, where people who spend lots of after-tax money come to the show and their girlfriends have been torturing them about where did you go and traffic jams and all that.

“And it’s our job – anyone who gets up on that stage – to create magic time. To make you forget about all that stuff and take you away, so just for those few hours…and then you get back to gravity, and all the chaos that’s out there.”

Earlier this year, Kiss frontman Paul Stanley said he believes the band will record a follow-up to 2012’s Monster in future.

Kiss European tour 2017

May 01: Moscow Olympiski, Russia

May 04: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland

May 06: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden

May 07: Oslo Spekrun, Norway

May 10: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

May 12: Dortmund Westfallenhalle, Germany

May 13: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

May 18: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

May 21: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

May 23: Franfurt Festhalle, Germany

May 24: Rotterdam Ahoy, Holland

