Steve Hackett announces orchestral Genesis Revisited UK tour

Steve Hackett has announced a UK Genesis Revisited tour for later this year.

The six shows will take place in October, with the guitarist joined on the road by a 41-piece orchestra, led by conductor Bradley Thachuk.

Hackett and Thachuk got together with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra for a one-off show in the US last year and have decided to bring the experience to a wider audience.

Hackett says: “I always hoped that the Genesis music would one day involve an orchestra and I’m proud to say I’ll now be able to make that dream a reality on my next British tour – involving my own extraordinary rock band alongside a full-sized orchestra.”

The live dates will see Hackett perform some of Genesis’ best-loved songs, including Supper’’s Ready, Dancing With The Moonlit Knight and Firth Of Fifth, along with a selection of his solo tracks.

Tickets will go on sale via MyTicket from 10am on Friday, January 26. Find a list of dates below.

Oct 01: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Oct 03: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Oct 04: London Royal Festival Hall

Oct 05: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Oct 07: Gateshead The Sage 1

Oct 08: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Steve Hackett: "I’m proud to say this music is still inspiring people"