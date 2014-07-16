KingBathmat offer free remaster

KingBathmat are offering the remastered edition of their album Gravity Field as a completely free download, after previously making it available for a limited time only.
The eight-track work originally appeared in 2009 and was remastered this year. Prog called the updated version “stoner grunge coupled with pummelling rhythms, lacerating riffs and a dizzy vocal – gobsmacking.”
It can be downloaded without charge from their Bandcamp page by choosing a name-your-price value of 0.
John Bassett’s outfit recently launched a video for the remastered version of Psychoanalyse.
Tracklist
Lost Forever
Paris Based Think Tank
Psychoanalyze
Sheeple
Illuminati Apocalypse
Chapter 322
Dead Cat Bounce
The Well Of Sorrow