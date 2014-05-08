Kingbathmat offer free remaster

Kingbathmat have made a remastered edition of 2009 album Gravity Field available for free.

It can be downloaded from their Bandcamp page, with a name-your-price option for those who want to take advantage of added support services.

View a video to accompany the refreshed version of Psychoanalyse below.

John Bassett’s space rock outfit released latest album Overcoming The Monster last July. Bassett himself launched solo album Unearth in March.

Tracklist

Lost Forever 2. Paris Based Think Tank 3. Psychoanalyze 4. Sheeple 5. Illuminati Apocalypse 6. Chapter 322 7. Dead Cat Bounce 8. The Well Of Sorrow

Kingbathmat: Pyschoanalyse