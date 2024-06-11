"OMG! Pack ur bags cuz we’re going on vacay." King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce Europe Residency dates

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced an initial batch of dates for their Europe Residency Tour 2025.

As its title suggests, the tour will see the Melbourne, Australia psych-rock stars undertaking multi-night residencies in each city they visit.

Announcing the tour on social media, the sextet write:



"OMG! Pack ur bags cuz we’re going on vacay. 2025 gonna be a hot euro summer.



Lotsa nth America shows left this year too



New record deets coming soon



Free Palestine



❤️"

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Europe Residency Tour 2025

May 18: Lisbon Coliseu dos Recreios, Portugal

May 19: Lisbon Coliseu dos Recreios, Portugal

May 20: Lisbon Coliseu dos Recreios, Portugal

May 23: Barcelona Poble Espanyol, Spain

May 24: Barcelona Poble Espanyol, Spain

May 25: Barcelona Poble Espanyol, Spain

May 29: Vilnius Puliskes Prison 2.0, Lithuania

May 30: Vilnius Puliskes Prison 2.0, Lithuania

May 31: Vilnius Puliskes Prison 2.0, Lithuania

Jun 04: Athens Lycabettus Theatre, Greece

Jun 05: Athens Lycabettus Theatre, Greece

Jun 06: Athens Lycabettus Theatre, Greece

Jun 08: Plovdiv Ancient Theatre, Bulgaria

Jun 09: Plovdiv Ancient Theatre, Bulgaria

Jun 10: Plovdiv Ancient Theatre, Bulgaria

Tickets for all shows will go on sale on Thursday, June 13, at 10am UK time.

King Gizzard played one new song, Sad Pilot, at their headline appearance at the Wide Awake festival in London last month.