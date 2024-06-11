"OMG! Pack ur bags cuz we’re going on vacay." King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce Europe Residency dates

By
published

Melbourne's musical mavericks King Gizzard to return to Europe next summer

King Gizzard...
(Image credit: Press)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced an initial batch of dates for their Europe Residency Tour 2025.

As its title suggests, the tour will see the Melbourne, Australia psych-rock stars undertaking multi-night residencies in each city they visit.

Announcing the tour on social media, the sextet write:

"OMG! Pack ur bags cuz we’re going on vacay. 2025 gonna be a hot euro summer.

Lotsa nth America shows left this year too

New record deets coming soon

Free Palestine

❤️"

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Europe Residency Tour 2025

May 18: Lisbon Coliseu dos Recreios, Portugal
May 19: Lisbon Coliseu dos Recreios, Portugal
May 20: Lisbon Coliseu dos Recreios, Portugal
May 23: Barcelona Poble Espanyol, Spain
May 24: Barcelona Poble Espanyol, Spain
May 25: Barcelona Poble Espanyol, Spain
May 29: Vilnius Puliskes Prison 2.0, Lithuania
May 30: Vilnius Puliskes Prison 2.0, Lithuania
May 31: Vilnius Puliskes Prison 2.0, Lithuania
Jun 04: Athens Lycabettus Theatre, Greece
Jun 05: Athens Lycabettus Theatre, Greece
Jun 06: Athens Lycabettus Theatre, Greece
Jun 08: Plovdiv Ancient Theatre, Bulgaria
Jun 09: Plovdiv Ancient Theatre, Bulgaria
Jun 10: Plovdiv Ancient Theatre, Bulgaria

Tickets for all shows will go on sale on Thursday, June 13, at 10am UK time.

A post shared by kinggizzard (@kinggizzard)

A photo posted by on

King Gizzard played one new song, Sad Pilot, at their headline appearance at the Wide Awake festival in London last month.

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.