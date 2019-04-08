King Crimson’s studio albums are coming to streaming services

King Crimson’s back catalogue of studio albums are to be released on streaming platforms in the coming months.

At the moment, only a selection of the band’s material is on services such as Apple Music and Spotify – but that’s about to change in a move brought forward to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

At a press event in London over the weekend, King Crimson manager David Singleton confirmed that all 13 of their studio albums will hit streaming platforms in May and on Spotify on June 10.

Singleton says (via Rolling Stone): “The reason we’ve been slow on Spotify is that, unlike apparently the whole of the rest of the industry that’s been telling us that physical is dead, we’ve had rising physical sales for probably the last 10 years.

“But that argument was valid for a while, and it isn’t anymore.”

He adds: “In the end, our prime function is to serve the music and make the music available, and Spotify has now definitely become one of the places that people, particularly younger people, find music.”

The streaming news is only a small part of King Crimson’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Here’s a list of what the band are up to throughout 2019.