King Crimson extend European tour

King Crimson have added more dates to their upcoming European tour, which kicks off in Aylesbury on September 4.
Robert Fripp and co will now appear in Belgium, Italy and Austria in November and December, along with their previously-announced shows.
The band are joined by Jeremy Stacey in place of Bill Rieflin after Fripp reported: “Bill recently decided to take a sabbatical, a decision supported by all the Crimson Brothers.”
Bassist Tony Levin recently said that the three-drummer lineup’s tour would include new music – although he added: “I don’t know what it is at this point.”
Tickets for the newly-added shows go on sale at 10am on Friday (May 20).
My Prog: Jakko Jakszyk on his admiration for King Crimson for Frank Zappa
King Crimson 2016 European tour
Sep 04: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, UK
Sep 05: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, UK
Sep 08: Stuttgart Beethoven-Saal, Germany
Sep 11: Berlin Admiralpalast, Germany
Sep 14: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Sep 17: Zabrze House of Music & Dance, Poland
Sep 18: Zabrze House of Music & Dance, Poland
Sep 20: Wroclaw National Forum Of Music, Poland
Sep 21: Wroclaw National Forum Of Music, Poland
Sep 23: Copenhagen Falkoner, Denmark
Sep 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Sep 27: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Nov 02: Antwerp Stadsschouwburg, Belgium
Nov 03: Antwerp Stadsschouwburg, Belgium
Nov 05: Milan Teatro degli Arcimboldi, Italy
Nov 06: Milan Teatro degli Arcimboldi, Italy
Nov 08: Florence Teatro Verdi, Italy
Nov 09: Florence Teatro Verdi, Italy
Nov 11: Rome Auditorium Conciliazione, Italy
Nov 12: Rome Auditorium Conciliazione, Italy
Nov 14: Torino Teatro Coloseeo, Italy
Nov 15: Torino Teatro Coloseeo, Italy
Nov 30: Vienna Museumsquartier, Austria
Dec 01: Vienna Museumsquartier, Austria