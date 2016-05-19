King Crimson extend European tour

Bill Rieflin, centre, won't take part in the King Crimson tour

King Crimson have added more dates to their upcoming European tour, which kicks off in Aylesbury on September 4.

Robert Fripp and co will now appear in Belgium, Italy and Austria in November and December, along with their previously-announced shows.

The band are joined by Jeremy Stacey in place of Bill Rieflin after Fripp reported: “Bill recently decided to take a sabbatical, a decision supported by all the Crimson Brothers.”

Bassist Tony Levin recently said that the three-drummer lineup’s tour would include new music – although he added: “I don’t know what it is at this point.”

Tickets for the newly-added shows go on sale at 10am on Friday (May 20).

My Prog: Jakko Jakszyk on his admiration for King Crimson for Frank Zappa

King Crimson 2016 European tour

Sep 04: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, UK

Sep 05: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, UK

Sep 08: Stuttgart Beethoven-Saal, Germany

Sep 11: Berlin Admiralpalast, Germany

Sep 14: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Sep 17: Zabrze House of Music & Dance, Poland

Sep 18: Zabrze House of Music & Dance, Poland

Sep 20: Wroclaw National Forum Of Music, Poland

Sep 21: Wroclaw National Forum Of Music, Poland

Sep 23: Copenhagen Falkoner, Denmark

Sep 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Sep 27: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 02: Antwerp Stadsschouwburg, Belgium

Nov 03: Antwerp Stadsschouwburg, Belgium

Nov 05: Milan Teatro degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Nov 06: Milan Teatro degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Nov 08: Florence Teatro Verdi, Italy

Nov 09: Florence Teatro Verdi, Italy

Nov 11: Rome Auditorium Conciliazione, Italy

Nov 12: Rome Auditorium Conciliazione, Italy

Nov 14: Torino Teatro Coloseeo, Italy

Nov 15: Torino Teatro Coloseeo, Italy

Nov 30: Vienna Museumsquartier, Austria

Dec 01: Vienna Museumsquartier, Austria