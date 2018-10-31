King 810 share eerie video for their haunting new single Heartbeats

King 810 have released an eerie and unsettling video for their brand new single Heartbeats.

It’s the first material taken from their upcoming studio album Suicide King, which has just been announced. The follow-up to 2016’s La Petite Mort Or A Conversation With God will arrive on January 25, 2019.

The video was written and directed by frontman David Gunn and Josh Schroeder, and shot on 500 Tungsten Super 8mm Kodak film to give the whole promo a grainy, lo-fi feel – with the thriller perfect viewing for Halloween.

Check it out below.

Suicide King is currently available to pre-order exclusively through Big Cartel, where fans can grab various CD and vinyl bundles containing t-shirts, hoodies and jackets.

King 810 will head out on tour across the UK from next month.

The band will kick off the run of 19 shows at Birmingham’s O2 Academy 2 on November 29 and wrap up with a set at Hobo’s in Bridgend on December 21.

Frontman David Gunn said: “There’s been a lot of rumours floating around and our UK family has been waiting patiently. Told ya’ll we’d be back."

Find a full list of dates below.

King 810 UK tour dates

Nov 29: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Nov 30: Brighton Concorde 2

Dec 02: Bournemouth The Old Fire Station

Dec 03: Portsmouth Wedgwood Rooms

Dec 05: Norwich Waterfront

Dec 06: Tunbridge Wells Forum

Dec 07: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Dec 08: Leicester Dryden Street Social

Dec 09: Colchester Arts Centre

Dec 11: Bristol Fleece

Dec 12: Stoke On Trent Sugarmill

Dec 13: Manchester Club Academy

Dec 14: Leeds Key Club

Dec 16: Sheffield Foundry

Dec 17: Hull The Welly 2

Dec 18: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

Dec 19: Oxford O2 Academy 2

Dec 20: London Scala

Dec 21: Bridgend Hobo’s