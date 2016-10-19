King 810 plan ‘non traditional’ tour

King 810 have revealed plans for a “non traditional” tour featuring performances of second album La Petite Mort Or A Conversation With God.

They’ve confirmed four US gigs in December, listed below, which are set to include a string section playing along with the band, performance artists adding additional dimensions and 360-degree sound installations.

A hint at what to expect from the “uncensored night of sex and violence” is offered in the short trailer below.

Frontman David Gunn says: “Been working on this show for a while. Finally locking a handful of dates in.

“These will be non traditional in style and setting. This will be the best live version of King to date. Hope to see everyone there.”

The follow-up to 2014 debut Memoirs Of A Murderer was released last month. Gunn said before the launch: “In a sense, this is the first King record. People know our capabilities and where our heads are at, but I want to mix all the shit we did before together as one thing that stands alone.

“This record has a sense of self. Memoirs was fragmented. It was playing someone else’s game or some pre-established rules. This one doesn’t have those rules – there is no record like this one.”

Dec 15: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH

Dec 16: Valparaiso Big Shots, IN

Dec 17: Detroit St Andrews Hall, MI

Dec 18: Chicago Thalia Hall, IL

