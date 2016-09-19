Listen to King 810’s 2nd album in full

King 810 have streamed second album La Petit Mort Or A Conversation With God in full.

The follow-up to 2014 debut Memoirs Of A Murderer is available now via Roadrunner Records.

The label describe La Petit Mort as “an inspired body of work that marks a profound evolutionary leap” for the band, adding that the work focuses on the themes of violence and despair, and the “steady desensitisation of the human spirit under those conditions.”

Frontman David Gunn told Metal Hammer in April: “In a sense, this is the first King record. People know our capabilities and where our heads are at, but I want to mix all the shit we did before together as one thing that stands alone.

“This record has a sense of self. Memoirs was fragmented. It was playing someone else’s game or some pre-established rules. This one doesn’t have those rules – there is no record like this one.”

King 810: La Petite Mort Or A Conversation With God tracklist

Heavy Lies The Crown Alpha & Omega Give My People Back Vendettas Black Swan The Trauma Model La Petite Mort I Ain’t Goin Back Again War Time – featuring Trick Trick Life’s Not Enough Me & Maxine Wolves Run Together A Conversation With God

