Listen to King 810’s 2nd album in full

By Metal Hammer  

King 810 release stream of 2nd album La Petit Mort Or A Conversation With God, out now

King 810

King 810 have streamed second album La Petit Mort Or A Conversation With God in full.

The follow-up to 2014 debut Memoirs Of A Murderer is available now via Roadrunner Records.

The label describe La Petit Mort as “an inspired body of work that marks a profound evolutionary leap” for the band, adding that the work focuses on the themes of violence and despair, and the “steady desensitisation of the human spirit under those conditions.”

Frontman David Gunn told Metal Hammer in April: “In a sense, this is the first King record. People know our capabilities and where our heads are at, but I want to mix all the shit we did before together as one thing that stands alone.

“This record has a sense of self. Memoirs was fragmented. It was playing someone else’s game or some pre-established rules. This one doesn’t have those rules – there is no record like this one.”

King 810: La Petite Mort Or A Conversation With God tracklist

  1. Heavy Lies The Crown
  2. Alpha & Omega
  3. Give My People Back
  4. Vendettas
  5. Black Swan
  6. The Trauma Model
  7. La Petite Mort
  8. I Ain’t Goin Back Again
  9. War Time – featuring Trick Trick
  10. Life’s Not Enough
  11. Me & Maxine
  12. Wolves Run Together
  13. A Conversation With God

