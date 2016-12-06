Killswitch Engage share clip from Beyond The Flames

Killswitch Engage have released a clip from their new Beyond The Flames: Home Video Part II documentary.
The Blu-ray and CD launched last month and features more than three-hours of exclusive footage, including interviews with the band, rare live performances plus a six-track EP.
The clip below focuses on guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz’s back problem – as he and bandmate Joel Stroetzel recall a “very scary” brush with paralysis which led him to undergo urgent spinal surgery in 2007. It follows a previous teaser, which showed vocalist Jesse Leach discussing his return to the band in 2012.
Meanwhile, Killswitch Engage recently revealed they’ll launch a beer to coincide with the reissue of Alive Or Just Breathing on Record Store Day 2017. It’s expected to be called Alive Or Just Brewing.
Dutkiewicz said: “I think we’re doing a picture disc to go with Record Store Day. It’s something we always like to get involved with because we grew up with independent record stores and I think there’s such a magic in going to actually buy a product from a band that you like.
“The way people buy records nowadays is funny. A quick download on iTunes… it doesn’t even feel like a tangible piece of your musical collection. It’s just a bunch of ones and zeros on an iPod.
“The fact that we can do this and time it with a possible beer release with Cigar City is so cool. We love their beer. We’re gonna make something delicious and we’re gonna drink a crap-tonne of it, I’m sure.”
Killswitch Engage released a video for their track Cut Me Loose which appears on the band’s seventh studio album Incarnate, which launched earlier this year via Roadrunner Records.
Killswitch Engage tour dates 2016⁄2017
Dec 06: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Dec 09: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK
Mar 01: Auckland Power Station, New Zealand
Mar 03: Newtown Enmore Theatre, Australia
Mar 04: Brisbane Eatons Hill Hotel, Australia
Mar 05: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia
Mar 07: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia
Mar 08: Northbridge Metro City, Australia