Killswitch Engage to support Bullet For My Valentine

Killswitch Engage will support Bullet For My Valentine on their upcoming winter UK tour.

Jesse Leach and co are currently on the road across the US in support of their seventh album Incarnate which launched earlier this month via Roadrunner Records.

And they’ll head to the UK in November and December with Cane Hill for a run of six shows with Bullet For My Valentine, who released latest album Venom last year.

Leach said of Incarnate: “The definition of ‘incarnate’ is ‘in the flesh,’ and this record is who we are right now.

“Disarm The Descent was sort of my comeback album, and was about us feeling out the new vibe. But now I think we’re all in a really comfortable place. We definitely have a strong sense of self as to who we are as a band.”

Tickets for the shows are available via Bullet For My Valentine’s official website.

Mar 23: Indianapolis Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre, IN

Mar 24: Clive 7 Flags, IA

Mar 25: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Mar 26: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Mar 28: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Mar 30: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Apr 01: Seattle Showbox SODO, WA

Apr 02: Spokane Knitting Factory Concert House, WA

Apr 03: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC

Apr 04: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Apr 06: Boise Knitting Factory Concert House, ID

Apr 07: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

Apr 08: Pomona Fox Theater Pomona, CA

Apr 09: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Apr 11: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Apr 12: Sauget Pop’s Nightclub, IL

Apr 14: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Apr 15: Binghamton Magic City Music Hall, NY

Apr 17: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Apr 19: London Music Hall, ON

Apr 20: Grand Rapids The Intersection, MI

Apr 21: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

Apr 22: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Apr 24: Ladson Exchange Park WYBB Rockfest, SC

Jun 03: Mendig Rock am Ring, Germany

Jun 07: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Jun 09: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 10: Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 13: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Jun 14: Budapest Park, Hungary

Jun 15: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jul 17: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Aug 06: Bangor Rise Above Fest, ME

Aug 07: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC

Nov 24: Newport Centre, UK

Nov 27: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Nov 30: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Dec 03: Manchester Academy, UK

Dec 06: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Dec 09: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK