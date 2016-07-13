Why Kiss ditched ‘next generation’ TV game show plan

Kiss drummer Eric Singer has revealed why the band drew up plans for a TV game show to recruit the next generation of members – then abandoned the idea.

The discussion came after Gene Simmons talked up the notion of Kiss continuing once all the original men had gone, and came up with the game format alongside Mark Burnett, who devised The Apprentice.

The game show scheme was finally put to bed by band manager Doc McGhee.

Singer tells Talk Is Jericho: “There was talk years ago about trying to do a TV show they were going to call Kiss: The Next Generation, kind of like one of those reality shows, based on finding the members and putting them together.

“But the problem was, like Doc said, it’s a great idea – but once you do that, then Kiss as it is now, you’re done. You can’t do that kind of a show, then still keep being Kiss.

“I think that’s what probably made it not happen. They realised, ‘No, we still want to play.’”

Paul Stanley has spoken for and against the suggestion of Kiss without any originals, while former guitarist Ace Frehley has slated it.

Singer says he doesn’t “really know the feelings of Gene and Paul” on the matter, but adds: “If there’s a fanbase out there for it, obviously it’ll work.

“I think it might be cool to do it through a TV show, kind of like American Idol, where you create this whole thing and then it goes on tour.”

But he still feels the same way about taking part himself: “That’s not something I would want to do. For me, if Gene and Paul aren’t doing it, it would be awkward.

“I’ve always maintained that if one of those guys is done, that’s when it’s done.”

Kiss are currently touring North America.

