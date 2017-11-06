Killswitch Engage are working on two wrestling theme songs

Killswitch Engage have confirmed that they’re working on two new wrestling theme songs.

The band recorded This Fire Burns back in 2006 for the WWE Reckless Intent album and was used as the theme song for WWE’s CM Punk. And in a new interview with Jon’s Untitled Podcast, bassist Mike D’Antonio says they have two more tracks on the way.

He says (via The PRP): “We’re not even supposed to talk about it, but we have two wrestling theme songs in the works right now. One I believe is finished. The first one is done and then the second one we’re gonna start recording in two weeks.

“One is for one company and then the other is for WWE. The WWE one was really complicated because it was another thing where they sent us a song and said, ‘You need to cover this as best as possible or as close as possible’ and it’s not a good song.

“We had a tough time with it and a lot of the dudes were like, ‘I don’t wanna do this.’ I get it – I understand. If it’s a really crappy song, if we’ve got to put our name on it, we don’t want our fans thinking we wrote something terrible.

“So we got this song to where we’re comfortable and we’re gonna start recording it soon.”

Last month, Killswitch Engage announced a co-headline North American tour with Anthrax. It’ll kick off in Montreal on January 25 and wrap up in Portland on March 4. Find a full list of live dates below.

Jan 25: Montreal Metropolis,QC

Jan 26: London Music Hall, ON

Jan 27: Stoudsburg Sherman Theatre, PA

Jan 28: Richmond The National, VA

Jan 30: Tampa Janus Landing, FL

Jan 31: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Feb 02: Milwaukee Club Stage, WI

Feb 03: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Feb 05: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Feb 06: Birmingham Iron City Music Hall, AL

Feb 08: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Music Hall, TX

Feb 09: Lubbock Lonestar Pavilion, TX

Feb 10: Oklahoma City Criterion, OK

Feb 11: Albuquerque El Rey Theater, NM

Feb 13: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Feb 14: Anaheim House of Blues, CA

Feb 16: Boise Revolution, ID

Feb 17: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Feb 19: Edmonton The Ranch, AB

Feb 20: Grande Prairie Revolution Place Casino, AB

Feb 21: Calgary Mac Hall, AB

Feb 23: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, MB

Feb 24: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Feb 25: Sioux City Anthem Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, IA

Feb 27: Joliet The Forge, IL

Mar 01: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Mar 02: Rochester The Dome, NY

Mar 03: Worcester Palladium, MA

Mar 04: Portland State Theater, ME

Killswitch Engage confirm 2018 album