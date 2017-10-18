Killswitch Engage & Anthrax announce North American co-headline tour

Killswitch Engage and Anthrax have revealed a co-headline tour of North America for early next year.

Dubbed KillThrax II, the run of dates will see both bands perform together again for a total of 29 dates throughout January, February and March 2018. They’ll also be joined by special guests Havok.

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian says: “Evil Dead II. Dawn Of The Dead. The Godfather: Part 2. The Empire Strikes Back. All sequels that are better than the original. Add KillThrax II to that list. Back by popular demand, KillThrax is coming at ya again my friends.”

Anthrax bassist Frank Bello continues: “After playing so many amazing shows last year with our friends Killswitch Engage, I’m psyched for round two of KillThrax, and we’re adding Havok to the heaviness!”

Killswitch Engage vocalist Jesse Leach says he’s looking forward to hitting the road with Anthrax once again and adds: “There is such a synergy between the two bands and a certain unity that is infectious, so it was a no brainer to put this package back together and hit the road.

“It’s an honour and we are excited for these shows, the fans, and the good times! KillThrax is gearing up for round two, so let’s keep the party rolling!”

As with the inaugural KillThrax tour, Killswitch Engage and Anthrax will rotate the show’s closing slot on the new dates.

Tickets will go on sale from Friday, October 10. Find a full list of KillThrax II dates below.

Jan 25: Montreal Metropolis,QC

Jan 26: London Music Hall, ON

Jan 27: Stoudsburg Sherman Theatre, PA

Jan 28: Richmond The National, VA

Jan 30: Tampa Janus Landing, FL

Jan 31: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Feb 02: Milwaukee Club Stage, WI

Feb 03: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Feb 05: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Feb 06: Birmingham Iron City Music Hall, AL

Feb 08: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Music Hall, TX

Feb 09: Lubbock Lonestar Pavilion, TX

Feb 10: Oklahoma City Criterion, OK

Feb 11: Albuquerque El Rey Theater, NM

Feb 13: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Feb 14: Anaheim House of Blues, CA

Feb 16: Boise Revolution, ID

Feb 17: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Feb 19: Edmonton The Ranch, AB

Feb 20: Grande Prairie Revolution Place Casino, AB

Feb 21: Calgary Mac Hall, AB

Feb 23: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, MB

Feb 24: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Feb 25: Sioux City Anthem Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, IA

Feb 27: Joliet The Forge, IL

Mar 01: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Mar 02: Rochester The Dome, NY

Mar 03: Worcester Palladium, MA

Mar 04: Portland State Theater, ME

