Killing Joke cancel North American tour

Killing Joke have cancelled their planned 26-date North American tour.

It was due to get underway next week in Atlanta, but the band have been forced to shelve the trek due to “health issues” within the group.

The band say in a statement: “It is with great sadness and regret that due to some health issues for one of the band, we will not be able to embark on our 2016 US tour.

“This has come as a shock to us all. Please give us the time to work this out and we hope to return to touring as soon as possible.”

Support was to be provided by Soft Moon, and they’ll play some of the dates in place of Killing Joke. Fans are asked to check their website for planned appearances.

Killing Joke have been on the road supporting their latest album, Pylon.

Jan 14: Atlanta Terminal West, GA

Jan 15: Ybor City The Orpheum, FL

Jan 16: Miami Gramps, FL

Jan 18: New Orleans Republic, LA

Jan 21: Dallas Granada Theatre, TX

Jan 22: Austin The Parish, TX

Jan 23: San Antonio Paper Tiger, TX

Jan 25: Phoenix Crescent Ballroom, AZ

Jan 26: Solana Beach Belly Up, CA

Jan 28: Los Angeles Regent Theatre, CA

Jan 30: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Jan 31: Portland Star Theatre, OR

Feb 02: Vancouver Venue, BC

Feb 03: Seattle Neumo’s, WA

Feb 05: Salt Lake City Liquid Joe’s, UT

Feb 06: Denver Marquis Theatre, CO

Feb 08: St Paul Amsterdam Hall, MN

Feb 09: Chicago Thaila Hall, IL

Feb 10: Columbus Skully’s Music Diner, OH

Feb 11: Toronto Lee’s Place, ON

Feb 13: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Feb 16: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Feb 17: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA

Feb 19: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Feb 20: Baltimore Ottobar, MD

Feb 21: Richmond The Broadberry, VA