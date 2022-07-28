Keytars at the ready: Voyager are Hyperventilating with the latest video from their upcoming live release

Watch Aussie proggers Voyager in their new performance clip of Hyperventilating. It's taken from their upcoming live video, A Voyage Through Time, out on Blu-ray and vinyl on August 26 via Season Of Mist.

The performance, filmed in Perth, was originally streamed in September 2021 to celebrate the anniversary of NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft. The setlist was chosen by their fans and spans their seven-album career so far - Hyperventilating originally appeared on 2014's V.

The release comes just two weeks before Voyager head out to Europe where they'll be supporting VOLA on tour in September and early October. In early July, the band teased new material in the form of the single Submarine - their most recent studio album, Colours In The Sun, was released in 2019.

Voyager: A Voyage Through Time

01. To the Morning Light

02. The Eleventh Meridian

03. Sober

04. White Shadow

05. Devil in Me

06. I am the Revolution

07. Iron Dream

08. The Meaning of I

09. Hyperventilating

10. Summer Always Comes Again

11. Seasons of Age

12. To the Riverside

13. Ghost Mile

14. The Fragile Serene

15. Brightstar

16. Runaway