Keytars at the ready: Voyager are Hyperventilating with the latest video from their upcoming live release

Voyager
(Image credit: Keith Mitchell)

Watch Aussie proggers Voyager in their new performance clip of Hyperventilating. It's taken from their upcoming live video, A Voyage Through Time, out on Blu-ray and vinyl on August 26 via Season Of Mist.

The performance, filmed in Perth, was originally streamed in September 2021 to celebrate the anniversary of NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft. The setlist was chosen by their fans and spans their seven-album career so far - Hyperventilating originally appeared on 2014's V

The release comes just two weeks before Voyager head out to Europe where they'll be supporting VOLA on tour in September and early October. In early July, the band teased new material in the form of the single Submarine - their most recent studio album, Colours In The Sun, was released in 2019. 

Voyager: A Voyage Through Time
01. To the Morning Light
02. The Eleventh Meridian
03. Sober
04. White Shadow
05. Devil in Me
06. I am the Revolution
07. Iron Dream
08. The Meaning of I
09. Hyperventilating
10. Summer Always Comes Again
11. Seasons of Age
12. To the Riverside
13. Ghost Mile
14. The Fragile Serene
15. Brightstar
16. Runaway

Voyager

(Image credit: Season of Mist)
Natasha Scharf
Natasha Scharf

Contributing to Prog since the very first issue, writer and broadcaster Natasha Scharf was the magazine’s News Editor before she took up her current role of Deputy Editor, and has interviewed some of the best-known acts in the progressive music world from ELP, Yes and Marillion to Nightwish, Dream Theater and TesseracT. Starting young, she set up her first music fanzine in the late 80s and became a regular contributor to local newspapers and magazines over the next decade. The 00s would see her running the dark music magazine, Meltdown, as well as contributing to Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, Terrorizer and Artrocker. Author of music subculture books The Art Of Gothic and Worldwide Gothic, she’s since written album sleeve notes for Cherry Red, and also co-wrote Tarja Turunen’s memoirs, Singing In My Blood. Beyond the written word, Natasha has spent several decades as a club DJ, spinning tunes at aftershow parties for Metallica, Motörhead and Nine Inch Nails. She’s currently the only member of the Prog team to have appeared on the magazine’s cover.