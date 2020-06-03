Kepler Ten release video for new single Two From The Top

UK prog rock trio Kepler Ten have released a video for their new single, Two From The Top, inspired by the television show Countdown, which is released on Friday. It's the band's first new music since the release of their debut album Delta-V, which was released on label White Star Records in 2017. You can watch the video in full below.

“James (Durand, bass and vocals) wrote the track, and we recorded most of it during the sessions for the new album," says keyboard player ands percussionist Steve Hales of the new single. "It was always going to be a bit of fun. It's nice to have the odd, free song to play around with away from the serious business of album tracks.”

"For years we've occasionally finished random songs live with the Countdown clock riff," explains Hales of the Countdown connection. "While we were goofing around tracking drums it popped its head up again. That was that. The universe had spoken.”

Two From The Top is the first outing for new Kepler Ten guitarist Alistair a graduate of Musicians Institute in Los Angeles, where he studied contemporary music, who also performs with prog metallers Aeon Zen.

"I feel very honoured to be a part of Kepler Ten," says Bell. "From the moment I first heard their album Delta-V I was hooked, and feel very fortunate to be making new music with such professional musicians. When I first met James and Steve we really hit it off. I genuinely felt like a natural fit from the beginning."

Kepler Ten are currently working ion their second album, due for release later this year.

Pre-save Two From The Top.