Kayak share title track from new album Out Of This World

Kayak have launched the video for Out Of This World – the title track from their upcoming studio album, which is out on May 7 via InsideOut.

Keyboard player Ton Scherpenzeel says: “Ever had the feeling you wanted out of this world, that sometimes seems to border on insanity? This is about longing for an escape to some faraway peaceful place with the one(s) you love. For reference, we’ve literally included a phrase from an old Kayak song about a modern Noah and his space ark.”

Out Of This World is the 18th album from the Dutch progressive rock band who formed in 1972. It follows on from Seventeen and includes 15 brand new and diverse tracks. Although the band were forced to cancel all tours due to Scherpenzeel suffering a heart attack at the end of 2019, Kayak deliver their new material with fresh energy and enthusiasm.

Out Of This World is available as a limited CD digipak, gatefold 2LP + CD, and as digital album. An exclusive blood red vinyl edition is available directly from the band.

Check out their previous video for Mystery.

Out Of This World tracklisting:

1. Out Of This World

2. Waiting

3. Under A Scar

4. Kaja

5. Mystery

6. Critical Mass

7. As The Crow Flies

8. The Way She Said Goodbye

9. Traitor’s Gate

10. Distance To Your Heart

11. Red Rag To A Bull

12. One By One

13. A Writer’s Tale

14. Cary

15. Ship Of Theseus