Kataklysm premiere The Black Sheep

Kataklysm have issued a promo for their track The Black Sheep.

It’s taken from 12th album Of Ghosts And Gods which is released on July 30 via Nuclear Blast, with the band revealing earlier this year that they felt rejuvenated while recording the follow-up to 2013’s Waiting For The End To Come.

The Canadian outfit say about the track: “The Black Sheep is a song we feel represents anyone who follows his or her own path despite facing critics and hate for being different than the norm. I’m sure many metalheads will relate – we surely do.”

Kataklysm recently announced plans for a 44-date European tour, which kicks off in Germany on January 7.

Of Ghosts And Gods tracklist