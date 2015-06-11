Kataklysm set for mammoth road trip

Kataklysm have announced a widespread European tour in support of 12th album Of Ghosts And Gods.
It’s to be released on July 30 via Nuclear Blast, and now they’ve confirmed a road trip to support it in 2016, with support from SepticFlesh and Aborted.
Kataklysm mainman Maurizio Iacono says: “It’s been a little while since we visited the clubs and theatres of Europe. This time we come stronger then ever, supporting the bombastic Of Ghosts And Gods with an unprecedented 44 shows across the old continent.
“We’ll be bringing a full Kataklysm show so you can feel the real experience our way. Ad we’re bringing the Greek titan kings of SepticFlesh and Belgian goremasters Aborted for the power and the blood.”
Tour dates
Jan 07: Berlin C-Club, Germany
Jan 08: Hamburg Markethalle, Germany
Jan 09: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany
Jan 10: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark
Jan 11: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark
Jan 12: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden
Jan 13: Oslo Bla, Norway,
Jan 14: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden
Jan 16: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland
Jan 17: Tallin Tapper, Estonia
Jan 18: Riga Melna Piketdiena, Latvia
Jan 19: Vilnius New York, Lithuania
Jan 20: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Jan 21: Krakow Fabryka, Poland
Jan 22: Prague Meet Factory, Czech Republic
Jan 23: Vienna Arena, Austria
Jan 24: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary
Jan 25: Lubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia
Jan 26: Worgl Komma, Austria
Jan 27: Bratislava Majestic, Slovakia
Jan 28: Stuttgart LKA, Germany
Jan 29: Gieselwing Musichall, Germany
Jan 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Jan 31: Munich Backstage, Germany
Feb 01: Geneva Lusine, Switzerland
Feb 02: Montpellier Rockstore, France
Feb 03: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain
Feb 04: Madrid Caracol, Spain
Feb 05: Limoges CC John Lennon, France
Feb 06: Vannes Echonova, France
Feb 07: Rouen Le 106, France
Feb 09: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France
Feb 10: St Etienne Le Fil, France
Feb 11: Frankfurt Batschapp, Germany
Feb 12: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium
Feb 13: Bochum Matrix, Germany
Feb 14: Paris La Machine, France
Feb 15: Bristol Fleece, UK
Feb 16: Glasgow Audio, UK
Feb 17: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland
Feb 18: Manchester Sound Control, UK
Feb 19: Nuneaton Queens Hall, UK
Feb 20: London Underworld, UK
Feb 21: Tilburg 013, Netherlands