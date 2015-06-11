Kataklysm set for mammoth road trip

Kataklysm have announced a widespread European tour in support of 12th album Of Ghosts And Gods.

It’s to be released on July 30 via Nuclear Blast, and now they’ve confirmed a road trip to support it in 2016, with support from SepticFlesh and Aborted.

Kataklysm mainman Maurizio Iacono says: “It’s been a little while since we visited the clubs and theatres of Europe. This time we come stronger then ever, supporting the bombastic Of Ghosts And Gods with an unprecedented 44 shows across the old continent.

“We’ll be bringing a full Kataklysm show so you can feel the real experience our way. Ad we’re bringing the Greek titan kings of SepticFlesh and Belgian goremasters Aborted for the power and the blood.”

Jan 07: Berlin C-Club, Germany

Jan 08: Hamburg Markethalle, Germany

Jan 09: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany

Jan 10: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark

Jan 11: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Jan 12: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Jan 13: Oslo Bla, Norway,

Jan 14: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden

Jan 16: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland

Jan 17: Tallin Tapper, Estonia

Jan 18: Riga Melna Piketdiena, Latvia

Jan 19: Vilnius New York, Lithuania

Jan 20: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Jan 21: Krakow Fabryka, Poland

Jan 22: Prague Meet Factory, Czech Republic

Jan 23: Vienna Arena, Austria

Jan 24: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Jan 25: Lubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Jan 26: Worgl Komma, Austria

Jan 27: Bratislava Majestic, Slovakia

Jan 28: Stuttgart LKA, Germany

Jan 29: Gieselwing Musichall, Germany

Jan 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Jan 31: Munich Backstage, Germany

Feb 01: Geneva Lusine, Switzerland

Feb 02: Montpellier Rockstore, France

Feb 03: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Feb 04: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Feb 05: Limoges CC John Lennon, France

Feb 06: Vannes Echonova, France

Feb 07: Rouen Le 106, France

Feb 09: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Feb 10: St Etienne Le Fil, France

Feb 11: Frankfurt Batschapp, Germany

Feb 12: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Feb 13: Bochum Matrix, Germany

Feb 14: Paris La Machine, France

Feb 15: Bristol Fleece, UK

Feb 16: Glasgow Audio, UK

Feb 17: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Feb 18: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Feb 19: Nuneaton Queens Hall, UK

Feb 20: London Underworld, UK

Feb 21: Tilburg 013, Netherlands