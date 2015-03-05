Kataklysm feel rejuvenated with Ghosts And Gods

Kataklysm have named their 12th album Of Ghosts And Gods – and vow it will secure their legacy as pioneers of death metal.

The follow-up to 2013’s Waiting For The End To Come is set for launch on July 30 via Nuclear Blast. It’s being produced by Mark Lews and will be mixed and mastered by Andy Sneap.

The Canadian outfit report: “Kataklysm has been full of inspiration and are in full-determination mode lately – a rejuvenated band that is out to conquer the world with no sign of stopping.

“This promises to be the album that will once and for all establish Kataklysm as one of the top pioneers of the genre.”

They add: “The latest material will be touching on some new ground, while maintaining the aggressive edge the band has always been known for. Death metal hymns are arriving!”