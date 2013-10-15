Kataklysm: Waiting For The End To Come

Canadian death metal stalwarts Kataklysm have threatened to break out from their mid-tier position for years. Having released very respectable slabs of brutality over the years, it’s their consistency of approach that’s arguably both the band’s strength and their undoing.

You always know what you’re going to get with a Kataklysm record, and while this may keep fans coming back, it’s possibly what’s also stopped the band progressing to an album that’s mentioned along with the greats of the genre. For better of worse, Waiting For The End To Come will do little to buck this trend.

As always, you can’t argue with the quality of the record. It’s very well-produced, with top-notch musicianship alongside a fine vocal performance from Maurizio Iacono, but while it does enough to get the neck snapping, in the end it’s all pretty much just more of the same. Whether that’s a good thing is a debate that will rage on.