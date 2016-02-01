Karybdis premiere video for Avarice

London heavies Karybdis are premiering their new video for Avarice exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Taken form the band’s new album Samsara, Avarice is a mammoth-sized slab of melodic death metal destruction. Speaking to Hammer about the song, vocalist Rich O’Donnell says, “Avarice is greed. And the song’s content sifts from the individual greed of a single person, whether it be their intent, or being put into a situation where they are backed into making a selfish choice to survive in the world we live in. Ultimately we cannot escape the consequences of our actions.”

Karybdis release new album Samsara on February 19. “In this album, we believe we have managed to find our sound, to have taken our many musical influences, combine them and create music that is an entity in itself,” Rich says.

“Our sound has developed massively since our debut album, the technicality has increased as we have bettered ourselves individually, and the addition of Matt Lowry (guitar) has also had a major impact on the direction of our music.”