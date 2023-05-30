Karnataka to release Requiem For A Dream in July

UK prog rockers Karnataka have announced they will now release their new studio album, Requiem For A Dream, their first new studio album for eight years, through Immarama Records on July 28. The band had originally announced the new album for a June release.

Requiem For A Dream will see vocalist Sertari, guitarist Luke Machin (Maschine, The Tangent), keyboard player Rob Wilshire (Multi-Story, The Mighty Ra) and drummer Chris Allen all make their recorded debuts with the band, who's last studio album was 2015's Secrets Of Angels.

"We really feel this is our strongest work to date," the band say. "A beautifully crafted production which weaves together ambitious, epic at times, arrangements, lush vocal harmonies, and soundscapes that envelop the listener in an otherworldly embrace. It’s an immersive auditory experience that takes you on a journey through the depths of human emotions, touching upon themes of love, loss, hope, climate change and the universal threads of the human experience."

Requiem For A Dream also features an appearance from Nightwish multi-instrumentalist Troy Donockley and has been mixed engineer Joe Gibb (Massive Attack, The Cure and Leftfield) and mastering engineer Pete Maher (U2, Rolling Stones, Depeche Mode).

