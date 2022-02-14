Kaprekar’s Constant to release new single, A Silent Drum in February

Kaprekar's Constant are gearing up to release a second single from their forthcoming album, The Murder Wall. An edited version of A Silent Drum will be released on Friday 25 February on Talking Elephant Records.

The song continues the theme of The Murder Wall, telling another story of an attempt to conquer the north face of the Eiger. Inspired by the book The Eiger Obsession the song traces the journey of John Harlin 111 who reached the summit 40 years after his father – John Harlin 11 - fell to his death attempting the same climb.

Lyrically the story is told from the father’s perspective – acknowledging that his death has created his son’s obsession and his sorrow at not being able to witness his final success. Musically quieter moments reflect the doubts and hopes and give way to a persuasive determination. The obsession becomes an insistent, repetitive beat of a drum that you can feel but not hear, yet urging on to achieve the prize.

Van der Graaf Generator fans Kaprekar's Constant formed in the south east of England in 2015. The Murder Wall is the follow-up to their 2019 concept album Depth Of Field,