Kansas Cancel European Tour

Veteran US prog rockers Kansas have cancelled their forthcoming European tour. The band cite security reasons for the cancellation.

Rumours had abounded over the last two days that the band’s tour, which would have seen them headline the Prog Stage at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair and Sweden Rock, had been pulled. In a series of Tweets earlier today Ramblin’ Man Fair seemed to confirm the news.

And earlier this evening the band made the following announcement on their website: “KANSAS regretfully announces the cancellation of its 2017 European Tour. The cancellation is based on safety and security warnings issued by the United States government and various U.S. law enforcement agencies concerning Americans traveling in Europe this summer. KANSAS is extremely saddened that the band will not be able to perform for its European fans this year.”

The move is hardly likely to ingratiate the band to their legions of European fans, at least when very few other US bands seem to have taken a similar course of action. Indeed it brings to mind a handful of US rock bands cancelling tours at the outbreak of the original Gulf War in 1991. Kansas are currently on tour in America.

Kansas released their most recent album, The Prelude Implicit to rave reviews last year, and with a new line-up featuring former Shooting Stars singer Ronnie Platt, guitarist Zak Rizvi and pianist David Manion, looked to have regenerated a legendary career. How this recent move affects that progress remains to be seen.

Ramblin’ Man Fair expect to announce a headline replacement for the Prog Stage shortly.