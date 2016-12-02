Kansas Headline Prog Stage At Ramblin' Man

US prog legends Kansas have been announced as headliners for the prog stage at next year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair.

The reinvigorated band, who earlier this year released the much-heralded The Prelude Implicit, the band’s first new album for 16 years, venture over to the Uk for the first time with their new line-up. Following Steve Walsh’s departure in 2014 the band regrouped with new singer Ronnie Platt (ex-Shooting Star), keyboard player David Manion and guitarist Zack Rizvi. They join long-standing Kanses members Phil heart (drums), Rich Williams (guitar), Billy Greer (bass) and Dave Ragsdale (violin).

Texan boogie legends ZZ Top have been announced as headliners for the main stage for one night of the weekend event, held at Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, which caters for classic rock, prog, blues and outlaw country across four stages. other acts announced include former Georgia Satellite man Dan Baird, Quireboys, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Monster Trucks, Jared James Nichols, Magnum and Big Boy Bloater.

Tickets for this year’s event are already onside, with a range of camping options.

We’ll see you down the front of the prog stage singing Carry On My Wayward Son…