Kadavar launch Last Living Dinosaur video

Kadavar have released a video for their track Last Living Dinosaur.

It’s taken from their third album titled Berlin which will be released on August 21 via Nuclear Blast.

It’ll be the first to feature bassist Simon Bouteloup on all tracks. He replaced Philipp Lippitz while the band were recording 2013’s Abra Kadavar.

Drummer Christoph ‘Tiger’ Bartelt said of the album: “About 10 years ago, when we moved to Berlin, we just wanted to break free from home and do something new. I thought it was comfortable, to blend in and just live from day to day.

“I think the Berlin lifestyle has influenced our band very much and therefore fits perfectly as the album’s title.“

The album is available to pre-order in a variety of formats from Nuclear Blast’s online store. Find out more here: http://goo.gl/drDsBf

Kadavar will head out on a European tour in November.

Berlin tracklist

01. Lord Of The Sky 02. Last Living Dinosaur 03. Thousand Miles Away From Home 04. Filthy Illusion 05. Pale Blue Eyes 06. Stolen Dreams 07. The Old Man 08. Spanish Wild Rose 09. See The World With Your Own Eyes 10. Circles In My Mind 11. Into The Night 12. Reich Der Traume (Nico cover)

Kadavar European tour

Nov 05: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France Nov 06: Cologne Kantine, Germany Nov 07: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands Nov 08: Manchester Sound Control, UK Nov 09: Glasgow Audio, UK Nov 10: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK Nov 11: Bilston Slade Rooms Nov 12: Bristol The Marble Factory, UK Nov 13: Cardiff The Globe, UK Nov 14: London The Dome, UK Nov 17: Paris Le Trabendo, France Nov 18: Nantes Stereolux, France Nov 19: La Rochelle La Sirene, France Nov 20: Madrid Penelope, Spain Nov 21: Barcelona Razzmatazz II, Spain Nov 22: Merignac Le Krakatoa, France Nov 23: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France Nov 25: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland Nov 26: Geneva L’Usine, Switzerland Nov 27: Stuttgart Wizemann, Germany Nov 28: Munich Backstage, Germany Nov 30: Frankfurt Batchkapp, Germany Dec 01: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany Dec 02: Copengahen Pumpehuset, Denmark Dec 03: Oslo Vulkan, Norway Dec 04: Gothenburg Brewhouse, Sweden Dec 05: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden Dec 07: Jyvaskyla Lutakko, Finland Dec 08: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland Dec 09: Tallinn Club Trapper, Estonia Dec 10: Vilnius Propaganda, Lithuania Dec 11: Gdansk B90, Poland Dec 12: Warsaw Progresja, Poland Dec 13: Krakow Fabryka, Poland Dec 16: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany Dec 17: La Follette VK, TN Dec 18: Berlin Astra, Germany Dec 19: Obernhausen Turbinenhalle II, Germany Dec 20: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands