Justin Hayward premieres video for brand new single Living For Love

Moody Blues guitarist and vocalist Justin Hayward has premiered a video for his brand new single Living For Love, which you can watch in full below.

Living For Love is the first new music from Hayward in two years and is released today through BMG Records.

“I’m one of a generation that as teenagers, if we were lucky, were living just for love; with the most wonderful music, freedom and optimism," Hayward explains. "We didn’t really understand at the time but I have to celebrate those days now, while we are still here, and we remember."

Living For Love was recorded in Italy earlier this year by Hayward and his recording partner Alberto Parodi. Hawyard plays his 1961 Gibson J200 and his 1963 Red Gibson ES 335, and between them, the pair play all keyboards.

The single is released on the eve of Hayward's upcoming The Voice Of The Moody Blues UK tour.

Justin Hayward The Voice Of Moody Blues tour dates:

Sep 11: Western-Super-Mare Playhouse Theatre

Sep 12: Birmingham Town Hall

Sep 13: Darlington Hippodrome

Sep 15: New Brighton Floral Pavilion

Sep17: Bournemouth Pavilion

Sep 18: Eastleigh Concorde Club

Sep 19: London Union Chapel

Sep 21: Basingstoke Anvil

Sep 22: Northampton Derngate

Sep 23: Hastings White Rock Theatre

Get tickets.