Justin Hayward premieres video for brand new single Living For Love

By ( ) published

Moody Blues frontman Justin Hayward has released Living For Love, his first new music for two years

Justin Hayward
(Image credit: Press)

Moody Blues guitarist and vocalist Justin Hayward has premiered a video for his brand new single Living For Love, which you can watch in full below.

Living For Love is the first new music from Hayward in two years and is released today through BMG Records.

“I’m one of a generation that as teenagers, if we were lucky, were living just for love; with the most wonderful music, freedom and optimism," Hayward explains. "We didn’t really understand at the time but I have to celebrate those days now, while we are still here, and we remember."

Living For Love was recorded in Italy earlier this year by Hayward and his recording partner Alberto Parodi. Hawyard plays his 1961 Gibson J200 and his 1963 Red Gibson ES 335, and between them, the pair play all keyboards.

The single is released on the eve of Hayward's upcoming The Voice Of The Moody Blues UK tour.

Justin Hayward The Voice Of Moody Blues tour dates:
Sep 11: Western-Super-Mare Playhouse Theatre
Sep 12: Birmingham Town Hall
Sep 13: Darlington Hippodrome
Sep 15: New Brighton Floral Pavilion 
Sep17: Bournemouth Pavilion 
Sep 18: Eastleigh Concorde Club 
Sep 19: London Union Chapel 
Sep 21: Basingstoke Anvil 
Sep 22: Northampton Derngate
Sep 23: Hastings White Rock Theatre

Get tickets.

Justin Hayward

(Image credit: BMG Records)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.