Jump detail Over The Top

Jump have given further details on their upcoming 13th album Over The Top.

It’ll be released on March 12 and follows 2013’s The Black Pilgrim.

Frontman John Dexter Jones said of the record: “Our last album The Black Pilgrim was predominantly an acoustic affair. While those instruments occasionally still came to hand during these sessions, it’s fair to say that the electric guitars and keyboards came in for rather more attention this time. We’re very happy with the outcome.”

The band have also announced that they’ll support Fish at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre on April 11.

The band say: “Naturally, excitement levels in the Jump camp are running high as the band prepares to renew acquaintance with an old friend. Jump supported Fish on the UK leg of his Sunsets On Empire tour.”

Jump will also play at this year’s Cambridge Rock which takes place in the UK university city on August 4-7.

Jump Over The Top tracklist