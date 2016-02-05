Jump announce Over The Top

UK outfit Jump have announced they’ll release their 13th album in April.

Over The Top will contain 10 tracks and frontman John Dexter Jones says the material will be more rock focused than their previous release.

He says: “Our last album The Black Pilgrim was predominantly an acoustic affair. While those instruments occasionally still came to hand during these sessions, it’s fair to say that the electric guitars and keyboards came in for rather more attention this time. We’re very happy with the outcome.”

Over The Top was produced by the band’s longterm collaborator Martin Atkinson and Mars Studios, Buckinghamshire.

The band will play The Limelight Theatre, Aylesbury, on April 16. Further album details will be revealed in due course.