Judas Priest video game Road To Valhalla released

Judas Priest have released their own video game on iOS.

It’s titled Road To Valhalla and takes the form of a rhythm action game and features classic Priest tracks including Breaking The Law and You Got Another Thing Comin’.

Sony BMG Music say: “Metal maniacs, are you ready to join Judas Priest on the Road To Valhalla? Your mission is to battle enemies to unlock stems and construct the classic songs from Judas Priest in this visually stunning journey of molten metal mayhem.

“Judas Priest: Road To Valhalla features four action-packed levels and never before released stems from six iconic Judas Priest songs including Breaking The Law, Painkiller and You Got Another Thing Comin’.

“Throughout each level, fill ‘stem meters’ to construct the full song and advance to the next chapter of the game. The Metal God Rob Halford makes exclusive appearances to hide you on your journey to Valhalla!”

To mark the game’s release, a video trailer showing Road To Valhalla has been shared by the band.

Judas Priest are currently working on the follow-up to 2014 hit album Redeemer Of Souls.

Visit Apple’s App Store to purchase Judas Priest: Road To Valhalla on iPhone or iPad.

Iron Maiden – Legacy Of The Beast game review

Motorhead icon Lemmy to star in video game Victor Vran