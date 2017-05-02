Motorhead icon Lemmy to star in video game Victor Vran

Late rock icon Lemmy is to appear in video game Victor Vran.

The Motorhead: Through The Ages downloadable content for the core game will be released on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 30, along with the Fractured Worlds expansion for the game.

It’s been developed by Wired Productions and Haemimont Games, and sees Lemmy on a quest to rescue the band’s Snaggletooth mascot from the clutches of the Queen Of The Damned.

A statement reads: “Harness the powers of the immortal Motorhead to defeat frightening new enemies in three demon-infested worlds intertwined with the songs of the band. This fully-scoped addition is suitable for newcomers to the game, veteran demon hunters and Motorheadbangers alike.”

Former Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell says: “The game is a brilliant homage to the world of Motorhead, one where you can kick-ass, to a kick-ass soundtrack!”

A trailer has been released for the game which shows Lemmy fight his way through demonic hordes, armed with pistols, swords, war hammers – and his trusty bass which slays enemies through the power of music.

Haemimont Games executive producer and creator of Motorhead: Through the Ages, Achim Heidelauf says: “In over 20 years of making video games this is my proudest moment. I cannot wait to show our unique creation to my fellow Motorheadbangers and the rest of the world! Motorhead forever!”

Licensing Manager from Global Merchandising Services Jens Drinkwater adds: “We are extremely excited to see all of Haemimont Games’ hard work come to fruition and know they have done an excellent job in marrying the Motorhead and Victor Vran worlds together.

“We hope the game will be a hit for both fans of the band and gaming enthusiasts alike, and is a great way to bring the legacy of the loudest band in rock’n’roll, Motorhead, to a wider audience.”

Victor Vran plus the two new expansions will be available in one package titled Victor Vran Overkill Edition, while the DLC will also be available to purchase separately for those who already own the original game.

The 10 most metal video games of all time