"I hate to say it, but that time has come." Judas Priest bassist and longest-serving member Ian Hill announces retirement, confirms replacement in band

Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill has announced his retirement from the band effective immediately, confirming that he has taken the difficult decision to bring his career to a close due to an ongoing battle with arthritis.

Hill will be replaced in Priest by Davey Rimmer of Uriah Heep, with Rimmer having recently filled in for Hill at the band's London show last month. It marked the first time Hill had ever missed a Judas Priest show.

The heavy metal legends confirmed the news in a statement released on social media today (Friday October 9), with Ian himself addressing the situation.

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Read his statement in full below:

"Hello everyone, for a long time now, when asked 'how long can you continue' - I've always answered 'until my performances suffer'.

I hate to say it, but that time has come.

For some years now, I've been struggling with the onset of the evil arthritis, which is now in an advanced state in my left shoulder and right hand, established in my right shoulder, and present in both knees. I've been fighting this with painkilling pills, gels, and recently with cortisone injections in my shoulder and hand.

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Although, I was able to put bass lines to the songs for the new album, there were questions whether I'd be able to complete the recent European tour without incident, so we asked our good friend Davey Rimmer from Uriah Heep, and of course Elegant Weapons, to learn the set list to stand in for me if I had to pull out, which I did for the London show.

This was due to me snapping a tendon in my left shoulder (as if I didn't have enough problems with it!) just before the encores during the Brussels show two days before. This led to me not being able to lift my arm enough to reach the neck of my bass. So we had to call Davey to stand in for me, who put in an incredible performance at such short notice!

I've seen specialists, who suggest I might get away without surgery, but even if I don't there's no guarantee either way that I'll have enough strength in my shoulder/arm to complete a whole stage show.

In view of all this, and the fact that I've neglected my family life for fifty seven years, I've decided to retire and spend the remaining years making up for it and doing things with them before it involves one of ‘em pushing me around in a wheelchair.

The obvious choice for my replacement is Davey. He's a great bassist, and a genuinely nice bloke who'll fit the job perfectly, and I wish him the very best of luck!

There's not a day goes by where I don't give thanks for the incredible journey I've lived through, and it just remains for me to say that I love you all, and thank you for the life you've let me live."



Ian was Judas Priest's longest-serving member, having joined the band during its early days in 1970, and played on every single one of their 19 studio albums so far, including 2024's widely praised Invincible Shield.