"It's too far to be going for the night. I got sh*t to do, it's Christmas." Liam Gallagher offers an entirely reasonable explanation on why Oasis won't be showing up for their induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame

When it was revealed in April that Oasis were to be one of the artists inducted this year into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, frontman Liam Gallagher responded to the accolade with a comment that future generations studying the subtle nuances of the English language will be shown as a textbook example of extreme sarcasm.



“I wanna thank all the people who voted for us it’s a real honour," Gallagher tweeted, with his usual disdain for the niceties of grammar. "ever since I was a little kid and singing in the shower I’d dream about 1 day being in the RnR hall of fame it’s true what they say anything is possible if you have a dream.”



Given that Gallagher had previously dismissed the music industry's most revered institution as a place "for WANKERS", and "a load of bollocks", his reaction was entirely on brand, albeit that he did later offer a more gracious take on the honour, informing his social media followers that his mother Peggy had told him "to stop being a dick and go to the awards and behave [because] you never know, you might enjoy it."

However, the singer's latest social media posts suggest that he and his big brother Noel won't be making their mother proud by showing up to this week's Hall of Fame induction ceremony, to be held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on November 14.

Responding to a follower who retweeted a post from Rolling Stone announcing that Oasis won't be in attendance, Gallagher replied, "It's too far to be going for the night. I got shit to do, it's Christmas."

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And who could argue with that?

@alivedemo It’s too far to be going for the night I got shit to do it’s ChristmasNovember 10, 2026

Alongside Oasis, the class of 2026 inductees include Iron Maiden, Billy Idol, Phil Collins, Wu-Tang Clan, Joy Division/New Order, Sade and Luther Vandross.

Iron Maiden have already explained their own reason for turning down invitations to the star-studded event: Steve Harris' band are in Australia as part of their on-going Run For Your Lives world tour.



"As the most observant have already noticed, the band will be on tour in Australia around the November date of the Induction ceremony for the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles," manager Rod Smallwood explained in an email to US music industry bible Billboard. "In accepting, Iron Maiden made it very clear to the R&R HoF that the fans always come first and that the shows will of course go on."